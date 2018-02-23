Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — Tsogo Sun and BAT

23 February 2018 - 11:00 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Managers chose Tsogo Sun Holdings as his stock pick of the day, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Smit said that after the January slump, banks gained 25%-30%, leaving Tsogo Sun one of the few shares to invest in.

The mostly South African business is well run and, although it was cheaper two months ago at R20 a share, tourism and gambling will certainly benefit if the economy recovers.

Katzenellenbogen said that BAT was a hugely cash generative business, although there were some production problems with electronic cigarettes.

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Tsogo Sun and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth discusses BAT

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

JSE tracks generally weaker global markets

Shares in large-cap companies such as British American Tobacco and Naspers drag local bourse lower as European markets pull back after good recent ...
Markets
23 hours ago

Dividend fails to light up BAT

Analysts say British American Tobacco shares are down due to a possible perception that bottom line might have been short of expectations
Companies
1 day ago

Busy day ahead on the JSE for market watchers

At least 12 companies are scheduled to release results on Thursday, including British American Tobacco, Anglo American and Woolworths
Markets
1 day ago

The Beverly Hills: a retro retreat to write home about

The Beverly Hills is an SA icon and the ideal weekend-away splurge
Life
1 day ago

Business forum holds Durban construction projects hostage, demanding participation

The Delangokubona Business Forum is now targeting a Sanral/Stefanutti Stocks project, intimidating people on site, and calling the company racist
Business
13 days ago

With a change of leadership imminent in SA, here are some views about the JSE

With SA upgraded to ‘most preferred’ in its emerging-market portfolio by one US bank, what should investors be looking at on the JSE?
Markets
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Don’t bank on the ‘Ramaphosa rally’ lasting too ...
Markets
2.
JSE’s flood of results slows to a trickle on ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in risk-off trade ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips as US crude exports weigh on sentiment
Markets
5.
Rand strengthens after positive inflation data
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.