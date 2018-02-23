WATCH: Stock picks — Tsogo Sun and BAT

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Managers chose Tsogo Sun Holdings as his stock pick of the day, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Smit said that after the January slump, banks gained 25%-30%, leaving Tsogo Sun one of the few shares to invest in.

The mostly South African business is well run and, although it was cheaper two months ago at R20 a share, tourism and gambling will certainly benefit if the economy recovers.

Katzenellenbogen said that BAT was a hugely cash generative business, although there were some production problems with electronic cigarettes.