Rand holds steady after eventful political week

The rand steadied on Friday morning, near the end of an eventful week, the highlight of which was the budget speech and resurgent dollar.

The relatively stronger greenback tempered the initial positive market reaction to the budget, which some say may have been enough to appease rating agencies, at least for now.

Depending on how Moody’s perceives the budget — it is set to announce results of its ratings review in the next few weeks — the Reserve Bank could resume its interest-cutting cycle as early March.

In January, the Bank pressed a pause button, citing the uncertainty about the budget, which has now passed.

Preliminary responses from three ratings agencies — Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch — were positive, according to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.

"Given these comments, the likelihood that Moody’s will not downgrade the last standing investment-grade rating among the three agencies is high," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga said.

At 10.02am, the rand was at R11.6511 to the dollar from R11.6558, R14.3238 to the euro from R14.3736 and at R16.2397 to the pound from R16.2642.

The euro was at $1.2294 from $1.2331