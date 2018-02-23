JSE opens firmer as concern about hawkish Fed stance eases

The JSE opened firmer on Friday, as concern about a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve abated, with the Dow and Asian markets rebounding.

Miners on the JSE were firmer at the opening, with property and retailer stocks lagging.

Troubled property stock Resilient came under renewed selling pressure, after management said they were looking at the valuations underpinning its empowerment investment, which some analysts say inflate overall financial results.

Although local interest-rate sensitive stocks have priced in a rate cut by the Reserve Bank in March, some analysts believe it is not a given as the increase in VAT, announced in the budget, could put pressure on consumer inflation over the short term.

Global markets were on the back foot earlier in the week, following the release of the latest minutes from the Federal open market committee, in which hawkish sentiments were expressed.

That may lead to more than the three expected interest-rate increases this year.

However, later comments from US Fed official James Bullard eased concern of faster US rate increases.

"While the market has priced in three hikes, there is potential for a fourth and more again next year, something that appeared to be worrying investors," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The Dow closed 0.66% up on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.72% on Friday, and the Hang Seng 1.05%.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.49%, and the top 40 gained 0.61%. The gold index rose 1.4%, resources 1.29%, platinum 0.87% and banks 0.33%. General retailers dropped 1.1% and property 0.67%.

Anglo American was up 1.23% to R292.56.

After tumbling 16% at one point on Thursday, Sibanye-Stillwater rose 3.89% to R11.74.

Nedbank added 1.03% to R293.50 and Investec 0.8% to R102.45.

Massmart gained 0.63% to R155.97, but Spar dropped 1.15% to R208.42.

Resilient was down 1.72% to R68.75, Nepi Rockcastle 0.24% to R113.48 and Greenbay 3.05% to R1.27.

Naspers gained 0.35% to R3,349.59.