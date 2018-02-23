Gold heads for its biggest weekly loss in 2018

London — Gold eased on Friday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in two-and-a-half months, as the dollar climbed further from last week’s three-year low due to higher treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,329.20/oz at 10.45am GMT, its fifth session of losses in six. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,331.20/oz.

Spot prices have shed 1.4% so far this week, their biggest weekly decline since early December, after failing to sustain a brief push back above $1,360/oz last Friday.

"Once again gold failed to break resistance at $1,360/oz-1,370/oz," ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said, adding that gold had staged a small rebound from the first support area of $1,320 on Thursday. "Gold remains lateral or slightly positive, [and] the main trend will change only below $1,300," he said, adding that further dollar strength could weigh on gold but it was unlikely to push it below this level.

Volatility has jumped across financial markets in February as investors worried about the pace of US rate increases in the wake of data showing a pick-up in inflation.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard tried to tamp down the expectation of four rate increases in 2018 on Thursday. Three increases are widely anticipated. Stocks have steadied after recent sharp losses, while the dollar has found its feet after last week falling to its lowest since the end of 2014.

Rising US yields have put the currency on track for its second biggest weekly gain of the year. In addition to their impact on currencies, higher yields can also weigh on gold in their own right, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1%.

On the physical gold markets, buying was muted in major consumer China after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said, which closed financial markets until Thursday.

"China’s return to the market following their New Year holidays did little to ignite interest in gold," MKS said in a note. "Mild buying only [acted] to provide underlying support for prices, rather than see the metal higher."

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3% at $16.57/oz.

Palladium was flat at $1,038.49 and platinum was up 0.1% at $994.

