Futures gain on stronger JSE and higher Dow opening

South African futures firmed on Friday as a higher close on the JSE all share and a stronger opening on the Dow supported the market.

The latter was 0.55% higher at the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed. The FTSE had dropped 0.21% but the DAX 30 had risen 0.25%.

The all share gained 0.96% to 58,715.50 points and the top 40 added 0.95%. Food and drug retailers rose 3.13%, banks 2.03%, financials 1.38%, general retailers 1.2%, industrials 1.04% and property 0.56%. The gold index dropped 0.95% and platinums 0.49%.

The all share ended the week 0.69% lower and is down 1.33% so far in 2018.

As 10-year US treasury yields have ticked higher this year, equity investors were watching bond markets closely for signs that higher yields were affecting corporate performance, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"Historically, the probability of loss for the S&P 500 increases when the 10-year treasury yield rises above 3%," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists in a research note this week.

In early trade on Friday, US 10-year Treasury yields dipped slightly from their Thursday levels, to 2.9%. That benchmark yield has risen from 2.4% at the end of 2017. It was 2.8787% at the JSE’s close.

Ten-year treasury yields haven't risen above 3% for four years, and even then yields only rose to those levels briefly.

"There's been a generation of market participants that haven't really seen a rising rate environment," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 1.07% to 51,726 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,925 from Thursday’s 17,083.