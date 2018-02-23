Bonds slightly softer, but could firm further on stronger rand

Local government bonds were marginally weaker at midday on Friday, but poised for further gains amid views that Wednesday’s budget had averted a downgrade rating from Moody’s, due to be announced on March 23.

The projected fiscal deficit falling to 3.5% GDP by 2020-21, coupled with the gross debt projections stabilising at 56% of GDP and then falling to 55% by 2025-26 from previous projections of 63%, are likely to have made SA’s government finances more palatable to the ratings agencies, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

"It could be enough to avoid a Moody’s downgrade," she said.

Moody’s has said that SA has made a number of credit positive strides since December 2017. The budget, on its own, does not necessarily argue for a credit rating downgrade, but certain components of the budget are credit positive, especially the marked decline in projected borrowings.

The benchmark R186 broke through 8% after the budget, before weakening marginally. It may be set to test 8% again, analysts said.

The rand was also supported by speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might announce his Cabinet reshuffle soon, which may see the exit of some incompetent ministers from the Zuma administration.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.04% from 8.01% and the R207 was unchanged at 6.575%.

The rand was at R11.5968 to the dollar from R11.6558.

Local bonds were also supported by some drawback in US bonds. Concern of a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve died down on comments from Fed officials.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9025% from 2.9491%.