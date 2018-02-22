WATCH: Stock picks — KAP Industrial and Ferrari

Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose KAP Industrial as her stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin chose Ferrari.

KAP was lumped into the Steinhoff scandal because Steinhoff has some KAP shares, but it is a different entity and Steinhoff has nothing to do with KAP’s day-to-day operations.

KAP is trading at fairly low multiples relative to other companies in SA’s industrial space.

Shapiro continues to go off shore, saying that he could not find anything local that really attracted him. As a man of luxury he said he favoured Ferrari shares.