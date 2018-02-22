JSE slips amid deluge of corporate results

A mixed reaction to a series of corporate results and risk-off sentiment on global markets ensured broad-based losses on the JSE on Thursday morning, as US treasury yields climbed back above 2.94% following the release of US Federal Reserve minutes.

The release on Wednesday of minutes from the Fed’s January meeting had once again stoked the fear of faster than expected normalisation of US monetary policy, analysts said, helping to reverse gains on major US equity markets.

Locally, the corporate results calendar was busy, with the market reacting favourably to statements from Woolworths and Massmart.

At 9.30am Sibanye-Stillwater slumped 7.11% to R12.55 after earlier announcing it was withholding its final dividend for the first time, reporting a loss of R4.4bn in the year to end-December.

Massmart had gained 1.45% to R144.52, after earlier upping its final dividend by 16% to R3.47 compared with the previous year. The Walmart subsidiary, however, stressed an extra week in the past financial year, when it reported sales growth of 2.7%.

Woolworths was up 2.79% to R66, despite the retailer cutting its interim dividend by 18% compared with the year-earlier period, to 108.5c. Woolworths had previously informed the market that its performance would be poor, due to losses in its Australia-based David Jones chain.

At the same time, the all share was off 1.11% to 57,955.7 points and the top 40 was down 1.25%. Gold miners lost 2.99% and industrials 1.15%. General retailers were up 1.07%.

Naspers lost 1.96% to R3,297.

Gold was down 0.23% to $1,321.16/oz, while platinum was flat at $988.55/oz. Brent crude dropped 0.34% to $64.85.

At about 10.05am Anglo American was off 1.47% at R284.68, having earlier reporting a 48% jump in earnings for the year to end-December. British American Tobacco slumped 4.1% to R696.73, despite earlier upping its final dividend for the year to end-December 15.2%, to 195.2p.