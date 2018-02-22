JSE lower in risk-off trade, while retailers gain on Massmart results

The JSE fell on Thursday, as global equity markets came under pressure, while a deluge of local results were mixed.

Rising global bond yields helped cool investor interest in equities, with markets reacting to what was widely perceived as a hawkish tone in the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting.

Locally, banks and financial stocks were weaker, despite the Treasury saying that all three ratings agencies had responded positively to the contents of the budget, tabled on Wednesday.

Market-pleasing results helped lift the retail index, which was the only major one to gain on the day.

Gold miners felt the most strain, despite a slightly firmer precious metal price, due to a 16% slump by Sibanye-Stillwater.

Shares in the Resilient stable also resumed their recent slump, despite local bonds keeping relatively steady. The company earlier warned shareholders that it was commencing negotiations with lenders to the Siyakha Education Trusts regarding all loans, and underlying collateral.

The all share fell 0.77% to 58,155.1 points and the top 40 0.91%. The gold index lost 4.1%, platinums 2.55%, financials 0.9% and banks 0.82%. General retailers added 2.4%.

British American Tobacco fell 4.31% to R695.22, despite the company earlier upping its dividend by 15.2% to 195.2p. Analysts were, however, concerned regarding the outlook for the global cigarette behemoth.

Sibanye-Stillwater plummeted 16.36% to R11.30‚ after it decided not to pay a final dividend‚ having incurred a R4.4bn loss in the year to December.

Massmart surged 8.81% to R155 after earlier reporting a 13.6% rise in full-year net profit to R1.5bn for the period to end-December.

JSE-listed European shopping mall owner Intu’s share lost 0.86% to R34.50 despite it reporting a strong leasing performance for the year to end-December.

Anglo American gained 0.12% to R289, after earlier reporting that operating profit grew to $5.5bn in the year to end-December, up 223% from the $1.7bn in the prior comparative period.

Resilient slumped 10.32% to R69.95 and Fortress B 10.83% to R16.05.

Blue Label Telecoms jumped 14.93% to R13.55, after earlier reporting that net profit more than doubled in the six months to end-November, compared to the previous period.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.65%, while major European equity markets were lower. The FTSE 100 was off 0.9%, the DAX 30 0.72% and the CAC 40 0.23%.

At the same time gold had gained 0.34% to $1,328.76 an ounce and platinum 0.48% to $993.81. Brent crude was 0.86% higher at $65.58 a barrel.