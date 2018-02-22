Gold flat as concern about US rates weighs on sentiment

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady around a one-week low on Thursday, weighed down by minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting that showed policy makers backed further interest rate rises.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,323.95/oz at 3.53am GMT, a day after it fell to its lowest in a week at 1,322.20. The precious metal has fallen 1.7% so far this week. US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,325.8/oz.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% at 90.106.

The greenback, which has risen more than 1% so far this week, traded near a one-week high as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed policy makers were more confident of the need to keep raising interest rates.

"The high interest rate environment would be key driver that would drive gold prices lower," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

"Since gold remains a zero-yielding asset, higher interest rate environment could stimulate risk appetite and yield-chasing behaviour," said Gan, whose year-end outlook for gold is at $1,100/oz.

The Fed’s rate-setting committee showed more confidence in the need to keep raising interest rates, with most believing that inflation would perk up. That led investors to narrow the odds on faster hikes with a host of Fed fund futures hitting contract lows. Three rate rises are now almost fully priced in for this year, compared to two as recently as December. However, some analysts said concerns about rising inflation might be tempered by caution due to the recent market volatility.

"The minutes were more balanced in my view as the recent uptick in volatility will have as much bearing on Fed policy decisions as the subtle rise in inflation," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head for Oanda.

Spot gold was expected to test a support at $1,316/oz, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,303, said Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.

"The key level of $1,360/oz is likely to keep prices capped and act as a supply zone," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president of metals, energy and currency research at Religare Securities.

"As long as this is not taken out convincingly, gold prices may consolidate in near term, with major support in sight at $1,309/oz."

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $16.43/oz.

Palladium was down 0.1% at $1,019.25/oz and platinum was up 0.2% at $989.40/oz after touching a more than one-week low of $983.

