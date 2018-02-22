Markets

Futures track weaker JSE, despite Dow recovery

22 February 2018 - 17:57 Karl Gernetzky
South African futures closed lower on Thursday, amid risk-off sentiment on global markets, while the JSE came under pressure following the release of a series of disappointing corporate results.

Higher global bond yields negatively affected investor sentiment, also putting some pressure on local banking and property stocks.

Global sentiment was affected the release on Wednesday of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting. The minutes were widely perceived as striking a hawkish tone.

The calendar is bare in terms of local data on Friday, while global focus will be on the release of eurozone inflation numbers for January.

The all share fell 0.77% to 58‚155.1 points and the top 40 0.91%. The gold index lost 4.1%‚ platinums 2.55%‚ financials 0.9% and banks 0.82%. General retailers added 2.4%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.77% to 24,990.83 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had slumped 1.26%, the DAX 30 0.89% and the CAC 40 0.39%.

At the same time gold was up 0.39% to $1,329.54 an ounce and platinum 0.35% to $992.11. Brent crude had gained 0.51% to $65.40.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.06% to 51,190 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,083 from Wednesday’s 23,393.

