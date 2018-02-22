Benchmark bond pulls back a little after strong rally

Local government bonds drifted slightly weaker on Thursday afternoon, showing some signs of consolidation following good recent gains.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond has come down significantly over the past two weeks, during which Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the new head of state, replacing Jacob Zuma, who resigned, albeit reluctantly.

The R186, which reflects the implied cost of government borrowing, collapsed from highs of 8.47% early in February to 8.05% now.

The political transition and budget boosted sentiment, although it is not yet certain if the presentation of the country’s finances went far enough to appease ratings agencies.

The preliminary view of the 2018-19 budget by the three major credit ratings agencies — Fitch Ratings‚ S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s — is that the Treasury had done well with its proposals‚ Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said on Thursday.

Mogajane spoke as he and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addressed the select and standing committees on appropriations and finance on the budget proposals on Thursday.

Moody’s is set to deliver results of its latest ratings review on SA in the next few weeks.

"At the end of the day, the key questions will be whether the budget allocation will stimulate economic growth, and whether there will be enough space left in the budget to ensure that government can meet all the obligations they have set themselves in terms of SOEs [state-owned entities] and free education," said Bianca Botes, analyst at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

At 3.24pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.05%, from 7.97% previously, with the longer-dated R207 at 6.62% from 6.64%.

The rand was at R11.7141 to the dollar from R11.6646.

With Linda Ensor