Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
21 February 2018 - 08:14
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital Management chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
He said it was “a very good operator with very strong management” and had some of SA’s leading brands, including Bakers biscuits and Five Roses Tea.
The stronger rand should lead to a reduction in input costs that could drive an expansion of the company’s margins.
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital Management talks to Business Day TV about AVI
