WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

21 February 2018 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital Management chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

He said it was “a very good operator with very strong management” and had some of SA’s leading brands, including Bakers biscuits and Five Roses Tea.

The stronger rand should lead to a reduction in input costs that could drive an expansion of the company’s margins.

