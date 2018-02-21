Rebounding dollar saps oil’s strength
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in US oil production.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.07 a barrel at 4.46am GMT, down 72c, or 1.2%, from their last settlement.
Brent crude futures fell 60c, or 0.9%, from their last close to $64.65 a barrel.
Wang Tao, Reuters technical commodity analyst, said Brent could fall into a range of $63.92-$64.41 a barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.
Traders said the declines were driven by a recovery in the dollar, which potentially hit fuel demand as it made greenback-denominated oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose for a second day on Wednesday, moving further away from the three-year lows reached last week.
"The US dollar continues to find firmer footing," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.
Also pressuring prices is surging US production, now the world’s second-largest oil stream at more than 10-million barrels a day, only slightly behind Russia and ahead of top exporter Saudi Arabia.
"Bulging US production will weigh on prices," said Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a note on Wednesday.
The next set of weekly US oil production data is due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday after a one-day delay because of the President’s Day holiday on Monday.
That data will also include US inventory figures that are expected to show crude oil stockpiles rose 1.3-million barrels in the week to February 16, according to a Reuters poll. Oil product stockpiles, including petrol and distillate fuels, are all expected to decline.
Despite the rising US output, overall oil markets remain well supported due to healthy demand growth and supply restraint by oil cartel Opec that started last year to draw down excess global inventories.
"A roughly balanced market is anticipated in calendar year 2018, with the risks around that view tilted towards surplus," mining and energy giant BHP said in its economic and commodity outlook for the year, published this week.
Reuters
