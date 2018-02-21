Rebounding dollar saps oil’s strength

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in US oil production.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.07 a barrel at 4.46am GMT, down 72c, or 1.2%, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures fell 60c, or 0.9%, from their last close to $64.65 a barrel.

Wang Tao, Reuters technical commodity analyst, said Brent could fall into a range of $63.92-$64.41 a barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

Traders said the declines were driven by a recovery in the dollar, which potentially hit fuel demand as it made greenback-denominated oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose for a second day on Wednesday, moving further away from the three-year lows reached last week.

"The US dollar continues to find firmer footing," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.