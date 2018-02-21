JSE opens firmer as rand hedges gain ahead of budget
The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation later in the day, as rand hedges gained on the weaker rand.
The rand was at R11.75/$ from R11.73, following dollar strength on Tuesday.
Banks also firmed on the expectation that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will present a difficult budget geared towards greater fiscal consolidation, and which may contain increasing value added tax (VAT) by one percentage point.
Government is facing a budget shortfall of R50bn. "All eyes and ears will be on how the government plans to make up the shortage of funds that we as a country face," said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.
The Dow closed 1.01% lower on Tuesday, mainly on Walmart, which fell 10% on disappointing results. The negative sentiment towards mainstream retailers spilt over onto the JSE, with local retailers on the back foot.
Asian markets were higher, with the Hang Seng recovering 1.65% following the recent New Year festivities, while the Nikkei 225 added 0.21%.
At 9.30am the all share was 0.62% higher at 58,289.40 points and the top 40 gained 0.82%. Industrials rose 0.86%, resources 0.59% and banks 0.56%. General retailers shed 1.08% and the gold index 1.14%.
Anglo American rebounded 1.07% to R287.04.
Imperial Holdings was 1.07% lower at R244.40.
Discovery added 0.54% to R183.06.
Steinhoff was 0.95% lower at R5.20 after a Dutch court ordered the troubled global retailer to amend its 2016 accounts.
Resilient rose 1.04% to R75.99 and Greenbay 1.53% to R1.33.
Naspers was up 2.75% to R3,324.89.
Tiger Brands plummeted 6.42% to R421.74. The group said in a trading update that revenue for the four months to end-January declined 5% from the corresponding period a year earlier.
Adcock Ingram rose 1.45% to R70. The group reported a 33% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to R1.93, which was at the upper end of its recent guidance.
Educational group Curro Holdings lost 1.15% to R34.40.
