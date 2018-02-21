Markets

JSE opens firmer as rand hedges gain ahead of budget

21 February 2018 - 10:35 Maarten Mittner
The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation later in the day, as rand hedges gained on the weaker rand.

The rand was at R11.75/$ from R11.73, following dollar strength on Tuesday.

Banks also firmed on the expectation that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will present a difficult budget geared towards greater fiscal consolidation, and which may contain increasing value added tax (VAT) by one percentage point.

Government is facing a budget shortfall of R50bn. "All eyes and ears will be on how the government plans to make up the shortage of funds that we as a country face," said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

The Dow closed 1.01% lower on Tuesday, mainly on Walmart, which fell 10% on disappointing results. The negative sentiment towards mainstream retailers spilt over onto the JSE, with local retailers on the back foot.

Asian markets were higher, with the Hang Seng recovering 1.65% following the recent New Year festivities, while the Nikkei 225 added 0.21%.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.62% higher at 58,289.40 points and the top 40 gained 0.82%. Industrials rose 0.86%, resources 0.59% and banks 0.56%. General retailers shed 1.08% and the gold index 1.14%.

Anglo American rebounded 1.07% to R287.04.

Imperial Holdings was 1.07% lower at R244.40.

Discovery added 0.54% to R183.06.

Steinhoff was 0.95% lower at R5.20 after a Dutch court ordered the troubled global retailer to amend its 2016 accounts.

Resilient rose 1.04% to R75.99 and Greenbay 1.53% to R1.33.

Naspers was up 2.75% to R3,324.89.

Tiger Brands plummeted 6.42% to R421.74. The group said in a trading update that revenue for the four months to end-January declined 5% from the corresponding period a year earlier.

Adcock Ingram rose 1.45% to R70. The group reported a 33% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to R1.93, which was at the upper end of its recent guidance.

Educational group Curro Holdings lost 1.15% to R34.40.

