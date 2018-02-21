JSE flat as market focuses on company earnings and the budget speech

The JSE all share was little changed at lunchtime on Wednesday, with a strong rebound in Naspers’s share price tempering sell-offs in other segments of the market.

Investors were largely focused on corporate earnings, the fundamental driver of share prices, as well as the budget speech Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will table in Parliament at 2pm.

Tiger Brands lost 8.24% to R413.57, making it the biggest loser among blue-chip stocks, after the food producer said it expected a 5% decline in revenue in the four months to January.

Tiger Brands is among those stocks that shot up in anticipation of the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state last week.

Banks turned positive after inflation came in better than expected, backing the case for a potential cut in interest rates, which could happen as early as March. Consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors to decide on rates, moderated to an annual rate of 4.4% in January, from 4.7% in December.

Retail stocks were mostly lower, suggesting caution before the budget, which could announce increases in personal income taxes and VAT.

Today’s budget problems are the result of poor governance over the past nine years; Gigaba was central in planting the seeds of the fruit that culminate in today’s speech, said Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Service. "The projected deficit could be managed with a mix of revenue collection and expenditure controls — there is no need for VAT to rise."

The JSE all share was flat at 57,913.7 points by midday, while the top 40 edged up 0.15%.

Europe’s major markets were weaker at midday, breaking ranks with their counterparts in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 1.81%.

Diversified miner Assore gained 8.33% to R318.62, after raising its interim dividend 67% to R10 per share.

Transport and logistics group Imperial slumped 4.79% to R235.21, continuing the slide that started on Tuesday when the company reported a 16% rise in first-half headline earnings per share.

Capitec was up 2.98% to R845.54 amid some bargain-hunting. Sanlam slipped 2.42% to R92.11 and MMI Holdings 3.94% to R22.18, after the latter said its first-half diluted core headline earnings per share would drop by between 0% and 5%.

Naspers was up 3.10% to R3,336.22, while Vodacom lost 1.79% to R159.65

Netcare gave up 2.49% to R25.05 and Life Healthcare 2.12% to R27.28.