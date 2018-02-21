JSE firms as markets like budget speech

The JSE closed higher on Wednesday, as markets reacted favourably to the government’s promise to protect the integrity of public finances.

Despite a generally stronger greenback, the rand gained on news that inflation decelerated in January, while the government announced that it would steadily reduce the budget deficit over the next three years.

After trading flat at midday, the local bourse climbed 1.17% to close at 58,606 points, while the top 40 gained 1.39%. Food and drug retailers rose 3.53%, banks 2.39% and industrials 1.66%. Gold miners lost 0.48% and resources 0.28%.

The budget, delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in Parliament in Wednesday, along with recent positive political developments, would help avoid further credit-ratings downgrades, Absa Asset Consulting acting head Kwaku Koranteng said.

Earlier, inflation‚ measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI)‚ slowed to 4.4% in January from 4.7% in December. This beat a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 4.5%, increasing the outlook for an interest-rate cut in March.

A firmer rand and the lower inflation report lifted banks, and food and drug retailers, although market heavyweight Naspers once again provided the market with the most direction, adding 3.93% to R3,362.90.

Gold miners were under pressure from a generally stronger dollar, with the market also waiting for the release of the January minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.

The session was busy in terms of corporate news, with notable releases including Assore and Tiger Brands. The latter fell 5.83% to R424.40, after earlier warning that revenue in the four months to end-January had declined 5% compared with the previous corresponding period.

Diversified miner Assore surged 11.74% to R328.63‚ after earlier raising its interim dividend 67% to R10 per share for the period to end-December.

Diversified miner Glencore gained 3.02% to R65.25, after earlier reporting a 49% increase in cash generated from operations in the year to end-December.

Capitec Bank jumped 6.69% to R876, while FirstRand gained 3.07% to R75.20.

Shoprite added 3.98% to R250 and Clicks 2.11% to R169.

Resilient firmed 3.71% to R78 and Fortress B 3.87% to R18.

Capital and Counties lost 4.65% to R43.72 after earlier reporting a 1.7% decrease in net asset value per share to £3.34 in the year to end-December, compared to the year previously.

Adcock Ingram added 2.75% to R70.90, after earlier reporting a 33% increase in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the six months to end-December.

Bidcorp rocketed 6.89% to R282.38, after earlier reporting that revenue in the six months to end-December grew 8% compared to the prior period.

Woolworths lost 0.33% to R64.21 ahead of the release of its interim results to end-December on Thursday. The retailer said previously it expected HEPS for the period to decline between 12.5% and 17.5%, having reassessed the value of its David Jones assets, amid poor performance in the Australian retail sector.

Anglo American gained 1.64% to R288.66, ahead of the release of its full-year results to end-December. In the prior period Anglo declared HEPS of 147 US cents.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.32% to 25,044.98 points, while European markets were mixed. The DAX 30 was off 0.39%, while the FTSE 100 had gained 0.43%.

At the same time platinum was off 0.17% to $998.59/oz while gold had added 0.19% to $1,331.74/oz. Brent crude was flat at $65.05 a barrel.