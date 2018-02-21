Japan leads Asian stocks higher as dollar recovers

Tokyo — Japanese shares led Asian markets higher after a weak start on Wednesday, with Japanese export-focused companies attracting investors as the dollar gained against the yen thanks to US treasury debt yields hovering near highs not seen in four years.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took early cues from overnight losses on Wall Street and lost 0.1% before rising 0.5%. Australian stocks added 0.1% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei recovered from an early slip to rise 0.65%. The Nikkei has gained in five out of the past 10 sessions, recovering from a four-month low amid turmoil in global markets.

US equities pulled back sharply from record highs earlier this month as a steady rise in treasury yields raised the concern that the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates more frequently this year than initially expected.

"Market instability is likely to persist until the Fed’s policy meeting in March," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities in Tokyo.

The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart weighed heavily.

Gains in Amazon and chip stocks helped the Nasdaq hold near the unchanged mark.

Treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield crawling back to near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week’s $258bn deluge of new government debt.