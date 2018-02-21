Gold slides to one-week low as dollar recovers

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell further on Wednesday and hit a one-week low as the dollar steadied after a recovery from last week’s three-year low, while investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for clues on the pace of interest rate increases this year.

Spot gold had slipped by 0.2% to $1,326.37/oz by 3.53am GMT and was down for a fourth consecutive session.

Earlier in the day, prices touched the lowest since February 14 at $1,325.31/oz. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,328.5/oz.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% at 89.828, after hitting a one-week high of 89.857. It hit a three-year low of 88.253 on February 16.

"Gold is tracking the movement in dollar.… The absence of Chinese buyers from the market is further pressurising the yellow metal’s prices," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

Investors are looking forward to the minutes of the Fed’s January 30-31 policy meeting for any signs of a hawkish tone.

"A quicker and steeper slope of interest rate normalisation offers the most prominent near-term threat to gold prices as this outcome will send the US dollar surging," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

Spot gold might drop to $1,316/oz as it had broken a support at $1,335/oz, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield crawling back to near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week’s $258bn deluge of new government debt. Treasury yields have risen in the wake of increased government borrowing. The US Treasury Department has issued more debt in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year’s major tax overhaul and a budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.

Higher yields on bonds make gold a less attractive investment because it pays no interest. Meanwhile, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 0.39% to 827.79 tonnes on Tuesday from 824.54 tonnes on Friday.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.4% to $16.39/oz.

Palladium declined 0.2% to $1,031.50/oz and platinum dipped 0.3% to $996.90/oz.

