Futures higher as market reacts positively to budget speech

21 February 2018 - 18:26 Maarten Mittner
South African futures gained on Wednesday as markets reacted positively to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s first budget speech.

General retailers and banks led the charge on the JSE, with the property index closing in positive territory for the first time in six sessions.

The Dow was 0.3% higher at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 up 0.25% and the DAX 30 losing 0.43%.

Markets were buoyed by the better fiscal outlook. According to the budget speech, the consolidated deficit is projected to narrow from 4.3% of GDP in 2017-18 to 3.5% in 2020-21. Improvement in the primary deficit will help stabilise the gross debt-to-GDP ratio at 56.2% of GDP in 2022-23, with it declining thereafter.

The US Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its January meeting later in the evening, and investors will be watching closely for any thoughts the US central bank shared on the effect of the recently passed tax overhaul and inflationary pressures in the economy, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady last month, but offered nothing to dispel expectations for several more rate increases this year if the economy progresses as anticipated.

Federal funds futures tracked by CME Group suggest investors now see an 83% chance of a rate rise in March and a 20% chance of four increases by the end of the year.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 1.48% to 51,728 points. The number of contracts traded on Wednesday was 23,393, from Tuesday’s 24,276.

