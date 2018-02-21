Bonds flat ahead of litany of risk events

South African government bonds were little changed on Wednesday morning, ahead of a number of risk events later in the day, notably the tabling of the budget.

This year’s budget will be more closely scrutinised than usual, as the government seeks to rein in a budget deficit that has put SA at risk of falling off global bond indices, through the downgrade of South African debt to subinvestment grade.

Analysts said both the rand and local bonds continued to find support from positive local developments, but volatility could return to the market later in the day.

Bonds had attracted primarily local interest during Tuesday’s government bond auction, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts. Longer-dated bonds had lagged a little, with investors expecting an announcement of a longer-dated bond in the budget,

SA’s inflation data for January is also expected at 10am. Economists’ consensus forecast of 4.2% — well within the Reserve Bank’s target band of 3%-6% — although the Bank has previously cited currency risks as reasons to keep interest rates on hold.

Globally, much focus is on the release of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting in January, at 9pm South African time. The minutes will be scrutinised for signs that the Fed may accelerate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

At 9.30am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.085% from 8.090% while the R207 was at an unchanged 6.745%.

The rand was at R11.7537 to the dollar from R11.7499.

The yield on US 10-year treasuries was last seen at 2.8914% from 2.8777%.