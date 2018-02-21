BDTV: Stock picks — Attacq and Ferguson

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Attacq as his stock pick of the day, while Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Ferguson.

Interest rates and bond yields are likely to come down, which is a positive for Attacq. The company has developmental rights for the Waterfall precinct and 80% of the Mall of Africa.

Ferguson, which used to be known as Wolseley, is the largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products. Most of the operations are in the US. The share provided decent value at its current price, said Verster.