Markets

Stock Watch

BDTV: Stock picks — Attacq and Ferguson

21 February 2018 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Attacq as his stock pick of the day, while Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Ferguson.

Interest rates and bond yields are likely to come down, which is a positive for Attacq. The company has developmental rights for the Waterfall precinct and 80% of the Mall of Africa.

Ferguson, which used to be known as Wolseley, is the largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products. Most of the operations are in the US. The share provided decent value at its current price, said Verster.

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Attacq and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Ferguson

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here

Can SA list its cities?

It sounds like a solution to the country’s service delivery problems, but placing a whole metropolitan area in private ownership, or building one ...
Features
2 months ago

Property funds analysis: Pitfalls of benchmark-hugging

The real estate sector may have only 4% of the assets of the collective investment schemes industry, but it is still a substantial R81.4bn
Investing
2 months ago

Confidence lifts South African listed developers’ prospects

Higher consumer confidence and economic growth could help listed developer funds recover
Companies
29 days ago

Market data - February 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

Futures lower as risk-off trade rears its head again

Global risk-off sentiment has resulted in foreign investors pulling out of the local market; US bond yields were sharply higher again on the day
Markets
17 hours ago

World stocks splutter after six-day rebound and as the dollar improves

European stocks nudge higher as currencies weaken; the MSCI Asia-Pacific index falls 0.25% with the Nikkei dropping 1%; India’s rupee skids ...
Markets
23 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brent crude falls on stronger dollar and ...
Markets
2.
Walmart likely to drag JSE down on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as renewed ...
Markets
4.
BHP sets a bad tone for the JSE
Markets
5.
Rand is likely to remain on its pedestal for now, ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.