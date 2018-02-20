Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Glacier Capital Enhancer

20 February 2018 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Bond market. Picture: ISTOCK
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss has chosen Glacier Capital Enhancer as his stock pick of the day.

He says market turbulence is still evident, so investors would be wise to look for some protection.

“I maintain my pick for the structured products. I think it’s still a great place to be if you want to have some type of protection,” he said

