Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Glacier Capital Enhancer
20 February 2018 - 08:25
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss has chosen Glacier Capital Enhancer as his stock pick of the day.
He says market turbulence is still evident, so investors would be wise to look for some protection.
“I maintain my pick for the structured products. I think it’s still a great place to be if you want to have some type of protection,” he said
