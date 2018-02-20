JSE opens lower on global miners but platinum stocks remain in favour

The all share opened weaker on Tuesday, as global mining and gold stocks retreated on a marginally firmer dollar.

Platinum shares were higher for the second consecutive day. Northam Platinum jumped more than 3% ahead of results expected later in the week. Anglo American Platinum shares were also in demand, after strong gains on Monday following its decision to pay a dividend for the first time in six years.

Banks and retailers trended lower in risk-off selling. According to the latest data, local retailers have the highest foreign share ownership at 54%, followed by media through Naspers.

Property shares remained under pressure, although the sell-off in Resilient shares appears to have lessened.

Market volumes are expected to pick up later on Tuesday when US markets open, following Monday’s public holiday. Chinese markets are still closed for the lunar new year holiday period, but the Nikkei lost 1.01%.

The platinum price held up above $1,000/oz, but gold lost 0.47% to $1,339.45/oz.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.61% lower at 58,340.80 points and the top 40 dropped 0.62%. Resources lost 1.31%, the gold index 0.74%, general retailers 0.71%, food and drug retailers 0.66% and financials 0.45%. The platinum index rose 1.43%.

BHP was 2.55% off at R249.71 and Anglo American lost 0.8% to R280.66.

After recovering 23.8% last week, Brait was down 2.65% to R44.05.

Northam Platinum rose 3.31% to R46.20, Anglo American Platinum 1.19% to R357.72 and Impala Platinum 0.9% to R33.74.

MMI Holdings lost 1.25% to R23 and Liberty Holdings 2.53% to R124.13.

Steinhoff shed 2.94% to R5.28. The group received a new setback after it lost a lawsuit in Germany on the disputed ownership of one of its subsidiaries, with more lawsuits in the pipeline.

Resilient lost 0.88% to R75.33, but Attacq lifted 1.17% to R18.97. Nepi Rockcastle jumped 3.72% to R112.70 after reporting a 17% jump in annual dividend growth.

MTN lost 0.67% to R123.85.

Naspers slipped 0.35% to R3,288.40.

Renewed selling in educational group Curro Holdings was evident, following less-than-impressive annual results released on Monday. It lost 0.69% to R35.90.