JSE loses steam ahead of the budget

The JSE fell fairly sharply on Tuesday around lunchtime, lagging behind other word equity markets.

A range of stocks came off the boil, leaving the all-share down 1.48% to 57,834.

The retreat came off a relatively high base, after buying momentum recently pushed some of the shares to record highs.

The focus is now on Wednesday’s budget, which analysts have said will provide a reality check and could slow the momentum generated by the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as President.

Market reaction to individual corporate earnings also amplified moves in the all share, which was poised to end weaker for the third session in a row.

BHP was down nearly 4% to R246.61, even as the heavyweight resources company reported a 25% rise in first-half underlying attributable profit to $4.05bn and upped its interim divided 38% to $0.55 per share.

Imperial was down just more than 6% to R256.91, suggesting the market expected more than the transport and logistics group was able to offer in its first-half results. Imperial reported a 16% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R7.17.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, following a generally downbeat session in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.78% by the close.

US stock futures were lower, signaling that Wall Street will open lower in the afternoon following a long weekend due to a public holiday.

The US benchmark indices — S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, in particular — have steadily recovered since plunging to correction territory earlier in the month.

Kumba Iron Ore slid 2.38% to R317.04, AngloGold Ashanti 3.3% to R116.81 and Gold Fields 4.23% to R46.81.

Barclays Africa slipped 1.88% to R198.79 and Sanlam 2.21% to R93.25. Discovery gained 3.01% to R181.85, after reporting an interim after tax profit of R2.7bn, up 30%.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest slipped 3.31% to R240.77, Super Group 5.52% to R40.02 and Barloworld 3.44% to R179.11.

Private equity group Brait was off 2.54% to R44.10, trimming month-to-gains to some 16%.

Naspers lost 3.55% to R3,183.