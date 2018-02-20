Gold falls for third day in a row, as dollar recovers

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded from three-year lows hit last week.

Investors are waiting for the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for US interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,341.20 an ounce at 3.40am GMT. Earlier, it fell to as low as $1,340.16, the lowest since February 14.

US gold futures were down 1% at $1,342.90 per ounce, posting its biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.3% at 89.397. It fell to 88.253 last week, the lowest since December 2014.

The US currency showed signs of a bounce-back as some investors bought in after last week’s declines, though the gains on Tuesday were capped by growing concern that a rising fiscal deficit in the US could disrupt the economy.

The minutes of the January Fed meeting would provide key guidance for the dollar and gold, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities.

"The key driver will be interest rate hikes…. How fast and how many times they can raise," Lau said.

The US Fed will release the minutes of its January 30-31 policy meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held during last month’s drop in equity markets and investors are interested in the Fed’s response to the market gyrations as well as the rate outlook.

Higher US interest rates would limit demand for non-interest-bearing gold.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, their recent recovery stalling after European equities broke a winning streak. Analysts said despite the outlook for rate hikes, investors would still be wary of rising US inflation.

Gold prices rose 2.4% last week in its best weekly gain in more than five months, as investors bought gold on fears of rising inflation in the US.

Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,338 an ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more to the next support at $1,326, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6% at $16.57 an ounce.

Palladium was 0.4% lower at $1,028.65, after rising to the highest since February 2 at $1,050 in the previous session.

Platinum was down 0.1% at $1,001.24, after rising to a three-week high on Monday at $1,013.60.

