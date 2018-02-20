Futures lower as risk-off trade rears its head again

South African futures were weaker on Tuesday, as global risk-off sentiment resulted in foreign investors pulling out of the local market.

US bond yields were sharply higher again on the day, with the dollar benefiting ahead of the expected further increases in US interest rates by the Federal Reserve in 2018.

The all share closed 1.32% lower and the top 40 dropped 1.35%. The gold index dropped 3.44%, general retailers 2.02%, resources 2.01%, food and drug retailers 1.78%, industrials 1.42%, and banks 1.26%.

The Dow was 0.55% lower soon after the JSE’s close. BlackRock said in a note on Tuesday that it remained bullish on US equities thanks to the strong earnings momentum US-listed companies have shown recently. But global stocks were on course to extend their early-week losses, with the volatility of recent weeks set to continue as US investors returned from the holiday weekend, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Wild swings in equities over recent weeks indicated that "we’re currently seeing a regime shift and the pain of [monetary-policy] normalisation, which does bring some volatility," said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays. "Overall, we’re facing a new situation: central banks — such as the [Federal Reserve] — are tightening more confidently or preparing to do so, in the case of the [European Central Bank]. That’s a different theme to what we’ve seen over the past few years."

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 1.25% to 51,075 points. The number of contracts traded on Tuesday was 24,276, from Monday’s 12,909.