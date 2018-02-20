BHP sets a bad tone for the JSE

BHP, which is scheduled to release its interim results on Tuesday, was down 1.2% at A$31.04 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening, setting a bad tone for the local bourse.

BHP closed 1.1% lower at R256.25 on Monday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1%, with Asian stock exchanges generally taking their cue from Europe, where the Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 0.6%.

Sygnia’s JSE-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks this index closed 0.2% lower at R49.92 on Monday.

The rand was at R11.69 to the dollar, R14.48 to the euro and R16.35 to the pound at 6.45am.

Insurance group Discovery said on February 15 it expected to report on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew between 33% and 38%.

AngloGold Ashanti warned shareholders on January 31 it expected to report on Tuesday that its HEPS for the year to end-December would be less than a third of the 2016 HEPS.

AngloGold said it expected to report HEPS of between $0.04 and $0.09 from the prior year’s $0.27.

The gold miner said it expected to report a basic loss per share of between $0.43 and $0.48, from the prior year’s basic earnings of $0.15.

AngloGold said the loss was due to one-off restructuring costs of $86m and retrenchment costs of $71m.

Property group Nepi Rockcastle said on January 11 it expected to report on Tuesday a distribution for the year to end-December up 17% from the prior year’s 41.21 euro cents.

Imperial Holdings is also scheduled to release its interim results on Tuesday.