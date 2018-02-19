JSE slips as market consolidates after Ramaphosa rally

The JSE closed lower on Monday in subdued trade, with industrial stocks and retailers paring gains made last week.

Market sentiment was subdued following the surge by the local bourse last week, which yielded the JSE’s best one-week performance in more than two years.

The fact that US and Chinese markets were shut on Monday also reduced liquidity, with volumes on the JSE at R12.8bn, compared to the usual daily average of R20bn.

Industrials and gold miners fared worst, the former weighed down by Naspers, which fell despite a solid performance by Hong Kong associate Tencent on Friday. A firmer rand also put banks and retailers under pressure.

The all share lost 0.71% to 58,701.4 points and the top 40 0.75%. Industrials lost 1.24%, gold miners 0.87% and food and drug retailers 0.5%. Platinums added 1.61%.

Diversified miner BHP was off 1.07% to R256.25, ahead of the release of its interim results to end-December on Tuesday. In the prior comparative period the miner had declared headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 55.4 US cents.

Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.22% to R324.78 and Exxaro 2.01% to R146.99.

Super Group slumped 7.89% to R42.36, despite earlier reporting that HEPS grew 8% to R1.55 in the six months to end-December, compared to the previous period.

Anglo American Platinum gained 2.69% to R353.53‚ after earlier declaring a dividend for the first time in six years.

Spar fell 3.16% to R210.92 and Shoprite 2.57% to R247.09.

Silverbridge rose 2.27% to R1.35, despite the software developer earlier reporting that net profit dropped 57% in the six months to end-December, compared to the previous period.

Naspers fell 2.52% to R3,300.

Private school group Curro relinquished 6.66% to R36.15, after earlier saying HEPS for the year to end-December grew 10% to 48.1%, although the headline loss contributed by subsidiary Meridian doubled to 7.6c from 3.2c.

Local focus this week will be on how effectively President Cyril Ramaphosa will stamp his authority on the government. The tabling of the budget on Wednesday will be the primary event, as investors and ratings agencies gauge to what extent the government will be able to rein in spending.

There was a danger investors were placing too much hope in Ramaphosa, said deVere Group investment strategist Tom Elliott.

"For now [Ramaphosa] has the support of much of the South African nation, the international community and the bulk of the ANC. He should use this support to go for some early wins, such as the arrest of people closely connected with alleged corruption, de-regulation of the retail sector and a review of labour law to encourage more mechanisation in the mining sector," Elliott said.

Shortly after the JSE closed European markets were lower, with the DAX 30 off 0.37%, the FTSE 100 0.33% and the CAC 40 0.27%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,346.89/oz while platinum had gained 0.22% to $1,009.51/oz. Brent crude was up 0.6% to $65.24, amid tension in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.