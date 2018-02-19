Bonds firmer on hopes of greater fiscal consolidation in Wednesday’s budget

South African government bonds were firmer at midday on Monday, as the market rally extended further. This followed the possibility of a budget on Wednesday that reflected renewed fiscal consolidation after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Friday.

Fiscal consolidation entails fiscal contraction and a lower budget deficit, as well as a curtailment in government debt growth.

Fiscal consolidation was government policy before Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was fired by then president Jacob Zuma in March 2017. Before that the government had pursued a counter-cyclical policy.

"Fiscal consolidation was postponed with last year’s medium-term budget policy statement, as the consolidated budget deficit would rise to 4.3% from 3.4%," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

The 2018 budget on Wednesday needed to implement material revenue and, particularly, expenditure side adjustments to achieve fiscal consolidation over the medium-term, Bishop said.

In his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa emphasised public-sector service delivery. The President will visit all national departments to engage with senior leadership, creating an environment for greater fiscal consolidation.

Despite rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is still expected to deliver the budget on Wednesday.

Greater fiscal prudence could stave of a further downgrade announcement by ratings agency Moody’s in March.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.08% from 8.11% and the R207 was at 6.72% from 6.74%.

The rand was at R11.6572 to the dollar from R11.5999.

The R186’s yield has improved 5.6% so far in 2018, as a trend toward fiscal consolidation is bond friendly.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8777%. US and Chinese markets were closed on Monday, which was likely to result in subdued trade on the day.