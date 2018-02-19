Asian shares join global recovery from equities rout

Tokyo — Asian shares ticked up on Monday, joining a global recovery for equity markets.

Sentiment has improved gradually after a recent shakeout that stemmed from fear of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, having recovered more than 40% of their losses from late last month to last week’s low.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.2%.

Trading is expected to be slower than usual due to market holidays in the US, China and Mumbai.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 index rose marginally to mark its biggest weekly increase in five years, although earlier gains evaporated after a 37-page indictment filed by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

MSCI’s index of stock markets across the globe gained 4.3% last week, the best weekly performance since December 2011.

The rebound came after a two-week rout that wiped off more than 10% of value at one point, triggered by worries a rise in US inflation may boost dollar funding costs.

"The stocks’ valuation has become cheaper to levels that are on par with the assumption that long-term US bond yields will shoot up to 3.15-3.2%," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The US 10-year Treasuries yield rose to a four-year high of 2.944%, compared with 2.411% at the end of last year.

A fall in the Vix index, a gauge of expected volatility levels in US stocks, also helped underpin improving sentiment.

The recent equities sell-off is believed to have been amplified by a jump in the Vix as many players are thought to have adjusted their portfolios in line with the change in volatility.

"The latest rout was driven more by forced selling of such players as risk parity strategies and commodity trading advisers. Their selling appears to be over," said Mizuho’s Kuramochi.

In the currency market, the dollar stabilised off its three-year lows against a basket of currencies.

The euro stood at $1.2414, backing down from Friday’s three-year high of $1.2556.

The dollar traded at ¥106.31, bouncing back from its 15-month low of 105.545 set on February 16.

The US currency has been weighed down by a barrage of factors, including concern about widening US trade and budget deficits and speculation Washington might pursue a weak dollar strategy.

There is also talk that foreign central banks may be reallocating their reserves out of the dollar.

In commodities, US West Texas Intermediate crude oil started the week little changed at $61.72 a barrel.

Reuters