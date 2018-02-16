Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — Ethos and BAT

16 February 2018 - 08:10 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective chose Ethos Private Capital as his stock pick of the day, while independent analyst Frans de Klerk chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Körner said Ethos was more geared towards the South African economy than many other shares and could be bought at a 15%-20% discount, making it “probably the best buy in the market right now”.

De Klerk said BAT loved a weaker rand, so the ideal time to buy the share is when the rand begins to head towards R11/$.

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

