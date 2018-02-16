Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock picks — Ethos and BAT
16 February 2018 - 08:10
Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective chose Ethos Private Capital as his stock pick of the day, while independent analyst Frans de Klerk chose British American Tobacco (BAT).
Körner said Ethos was more geared towards the South African economy than many other shares and could be bought at a 15%-20% discount, making it “probably the best buy in the market right now”.
De Klerk said BAT loved a weaker rand, so the ideal time to buy the share is when the rand begins to head towards R11/$.
Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Ethos Private Capital and independent analyst Frans de Klerk discusses British American Tobacco
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
Please sign in or register to comment.