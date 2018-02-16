WATCH: Markets welcome SA’s changing of the guard

In his first address to the National Assembly as the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa said he would try not to disappoint, adding that he hoped to work with all political parties to encourage unity and patriotism.

So far the markets seem to be cheering the country’s new president.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA chief operations officer Busi Mavuso spoke to Business Day TV about what the new president might mean for business and the economy.