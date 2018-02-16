Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Markets welcome SA’s changing of the guard

16 February 2018 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng swears in President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuis in Cape Town on February 15 2018. Picture: GCIS
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng swears in President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuis in Cape Town on February 15 2018. Picture: GCIS

In his first address to the National Assembly as the head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa said he would try not to disappoint, adding that he hoped to work with all political parties to encourage unity and patriotism.

So far the markets seem to be cheering the country’s new president.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA chief operations officer Busi Mavuso spoke to Business Day TV about what the new president might mean for business and the economy.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA chief operations officer Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV about the new president

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Cyril ‘Robin Hood’ Ramaphosa? — This might just be what SA needs

Apart from cleaning up his party’s image, the new head of state will need to strategise in order to deliver, writes Richard Calland
Opinion
4 hours ago

JSE strengthens as rand firms on new leadership

The all share experiences its biggest intraday rally in more than three years and the rand strengthens to a day’s best of R11.59 to the dollar
Markets
13 hours ago

Futures sharply higher as market affirms its approval of Ramaphosa

A positive opening on the Dow, as well as higher European markets, also supported local trade
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE rockets on strong risk-on sentiment as Ramaphosa replaces Zuma

The all share closes 3.72% higher at 59,533.10 points, the highest daily percentage gain since December 2014
Markets
15 hours ago

Bonds extend gains as rand remains firmer

SA bonds give Ramaphosa the thumbs up, with attention now shifting to next week’s budget speech
Markets
17 hours ago

Rand comes off best level, as Ramaphosa officially takes charge of SA

Adding momentum to the rand was a weaker dollar, which seemed to decouple from rising government bond yields in the US
Markets
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE strengthens as rand firms on new leadership
Markets
2.
Rand comes off best level, as Ramaphosa ...
Markets
3.
JSE rockets on strong risk-on sentiment as ...
Markets
4.
Foreign investors cheer Ramaphosa presidency
Markets
5.
Jacob Zuma's resignation speech in full
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.