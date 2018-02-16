SA bonds ride wave of positive sentiment

South African government bonds were stronger on Friday morning, showing the reduced cost of borrowing.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.14%, its lowest point since August 2015, according to Iress data. This was from its settlement of 8.22% on Thursday.

The positive sentiment towards local bonds followed a politically charged week, which culminated in the swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new head of state, replacing Jacob Zuma who resigned after being recalled by the ANC.

Ramaphosa will present the state of the nation address later in the day, setting the stage for the budget next week, which analysts warn could still derail the current wave of momentum in the local assets.

Moody’s will be watching the budget like a hawk. The ratings agency still has SA’s credit rating at investment grade, while S&P Global Ratings and Fitch both lowered it to junk in 2017.

"Should this positive momentum flow through to the budget review, markets will rally further," said Anders Faergemann, senior portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

"While new taxes will be announced, the deficit trajectory is likely to return to a consolidating trend as the unfavourable growth assumptions are overturned."

The rand, which is one of the key drivers of local bonds, was around R11.59/$ — its strongest level it three years.