Gold heads for its biggest weekly gain in almost two years

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly percentage gain in nearly two years, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and as investors looked to hedge against inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,358.74/oz at 4.29am GMT, after touching a three-week high of $1,359.47.

The metal is up more than 3% this week, set for its best weekly performance since the week ended April 29 2016.

US gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,361.60/oz.

Spot gold has gained 4% from a one-month low of $1,306.81 last week, mostly on a weaker dollar.

"Gold has risen this week mainly due to a weaker dollar and physical buying ahead of Chinese New Year," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio management services head at Adroit Financial Services.

"Also, the market is starting to fall in love with inflation trades again. Gold could be the standout performer this year if that’s the case, although some wearing off can come once the seasonal buying is done," Kumar said.

The dollar languished near a three-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in two years, as a slew of bearish factors offset support for the greenback from rising treasury yields amid firming inflation. US producer prices accelerated in January, boosted by strong gains in the cost of petrol and healthcare. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose 0.4% last month after being unchanged in December.

In a second report, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ended February 10.

"A combination of rising inflation, coupled with slightly weaker US growth readings and a struggling dollar should continue to provide gold with an element of support," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.29% to 821.30 tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday.

"Technically, the January 2016 high was $1,365 and the 2016 high was $1,375.… If gold can clear both those levels, there is lot of room above," Gupta said.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.2% at $16.91/oz.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,006.90, after hitting its highest since February 1 at $1,007.40.

Palladium was up 0.2% at $1,020. The metal has gained 4.5% this week, its best since week-ended October 13.

Reuters