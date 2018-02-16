Futures lower as market ends upbeat week on subdued note

South African futures lost ground on Friday on a lower close by the JSE all share, as retreating property shares damaged market sentiment following strong gains earlier in the week.

The all share ended the week 5.76% higher, but closed 0.69% lower on Friday, at 59,122.30 points, with the top 40 losing 0.87%. Property shed 2.6%, food and drug retailers 1.78%, financials 1.18%, banks 1.1% and general retailers 1.04%. Platinums gained 0.87% and the gold index 0.59%.

The Dow was 0.4% higher at the JSE’s close, while European markets were firmer, with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.58%.

Investors have drawn encouragement in recent sessions from solid global growth and a better-than-expected corporate earnings season, brushing aside the inflation jitters and record bets on low volatility that triggered a sudden correction in many equity markets earlier this month, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"The market is accepting the fact that there is slowly building inflation in the system and has become comfortable with it in a way that it wasn't two weeks ago," said Alicia Levine, head of global investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Still, "I do think as a whole, the exuberance is gone".

The top-40 Alsi futures index dropped 0.75% to 52,190 points but ended the week 5.74% higher. The number of contracts traded on Friday was 20,705, from Thursday’s 41,068.