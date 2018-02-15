Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — rand-dollar and AB Inbev
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose the rand-dollar exchange rate as his stock pick of the day, while Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose AB Inbev.
Shapiro said a stronger rand was not all good news as our exporters were hurting, particularly the manufacturers. He said a comfortable level for the rand would be R12.50/$-R13/$.
McCurrie said AB Inbev was a fundamentally good company, which appeared to be doing better after the SAB integration. He also warned that investors should not be fooled by the rand’s strength as “it remains a structurally weak currency”.
