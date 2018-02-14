Zexit on Valentine’s Day?
The market appeared confident President Jacob Zuma will show his love of SA by resigning on TV on Valentine’s Day at 10am, with the rand back at R11.92 per dollar.
The rand recovered from its fall to nearly R12 per dollar on Tuesday following a disappointing press conference in which ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had “recalled” Zuma, but appeared clueless on when and how the party would enforce this if Zuma declined to leave voluntarily.
The rand was trading at R11.92 per dollar, R14.77 per euro and R16.58 per pound at 6:40am.
The JSE’s all share index, which enjoyed a second trading day of gains on Tuesday to slow February’s slide, received mixed signals from Asian markets on Wednesday morning.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.1% and Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.77%.
The US is scheduled to release January’s inflation data at 3:30pm South African time, giving a clue as to when its central bank will raise interest rates further. January’s inflation is expected to be about 2% — exactly the US Federal Reserve Bank’s target.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release December’s retail sales report at 1pm.
The growing popularity of the US “Black Friday” sales in SA saw November’s retail growth jump to 8.2% from October’s 2.5%.
Black Friday has shifted some Christmas shopping to November, dampening the traditional December peak.
Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan forecasts December retail growth with slow to about 4.2% from November’s 8.2% surge.
December will complete the annual retail sales growth for 2017, which Kaplan forecast to have increased to about 3% from 2016’s 1.7%.
“Much of the increase can be ascribed to the double digit growth in the all ‘other’ retailers category. The performance of this category includes the effects of increased online shopping at retailers without physical outlets, and trade in second-hand goods, with weight and sampling amendments implemented earlier this year likely also having an effect,” Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.
