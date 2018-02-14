Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Equites and Next
14 February 2018 - 08:29
Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Equites Property Fund as her stock pick of the day while Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Next.
Equites is mostly exposed to SA but also has some exposure in the UK. Its exposure is specifically to logistics and warehousing.
Verster says the time to buy a share is when people are negative about the company but the fundamentals are improving, as is the case with Next. The company’s online sales are growing strongly — more than 40% of total sales — and it is now rationalising its store base.
