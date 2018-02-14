Markets

WATCH: Stock Pick - Coreshares Global Dividend Aristocrats ETF

14 February 2018 - 08:31 Business Day TV
CoreShares used their filters and taken a basket of dividend indices across the globe - it's about 200 odd companies and in this group of companies, around 50% are in the United States, 25% are in Europe and 22% are in the Far East. They looked for companies  that pay consistent growing dividends so you're looking at companies like Coca-cola, L'Oreal and Mitsubishi to mention a few.

A couple of things that really work in the investor's favour is that first of all this is not listed as an IPO (which is ends on Thursdays) so you can acquire the Coreshares Global Dividend Aristocrats ETF without paying brokerage, number two is that the rand is relatively strong at the moment and offshore markets a week so it's actually quite a nice time to step in and with possible increased volatility going forward in the markets, dividend-paying companies are always a good place to play

Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx discusses her 'not yet listed' stock pick for next week, Coreshares Global Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Please sign in or register to comment.





