WATCH: Rand weakened by ANC MEC Media briefing

14 February 2018 - 08:30 Business Day TV
Rand SA flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
South African bonds weakened slightly in afternoon trade in the wake of the keenly awaited ANC briefing, which lacked clarity on the future of President Jacob Zuma. The governing party confirmed speculation that it had resolved to recall Zuma, during its 13-hour national executive committee meeting, which ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning. But Zuma has not been given a deadline, feeding speculation that the deadlock could continue for a while longer.  With that the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.4% from 8.39% and the R207 at 7.02% from 6.98%.

For more on what's playing out in the bond market space, Alishia Seckam of Business Day TV spoke to Futuregrowth Asset Management's Wikus Furstenberg on the line in Cape Town.

