Rand perks up but remains within recent trading ranges

The rand was on a better footing on Wednesday morning, although remained within its recent trading range.

The catalysts largely came from overseas markets, where the dollar was shaky against a basket of currencies in the lead-up to the much-anticipated release of the US inflation data in the afternoon.

The threat of higher inflation recently moved the markets off balance, as some expected the US Federal Reserve to move aggressively in its interest-rate hiking cycle.

Economists expect inflation to have moderated to an annual rate of 1.9% in January, from 2.1% in December.

Markets will also keep tabs on the local political developments that have lately had a big influence on the rand, which acts as buffer against inflation.

President Jacob Zuma is expected to address the nation, after the ANC called on him resign during its special national executive (NEC) committee meeting this week.

It is not yet clear whether Zuma will toe the party line or dig in his heels, in which case it is expected that a parliamentary process to remove him will kick in.

The developments followed the unprecedented decision in post-apartheid SA to postpone the state of the nation speech, which was due to be held last week.

At 9.30am, the rand was at R11.9002 to the dollar from R11.9629, at R14.7265 to the euro from R14.7753, and at R16.5470 to the pound from R16.6135.

The euro was at $1.2374 from $1.2350.