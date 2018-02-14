Oil stable amid support from healthy economic growth

Singapore — Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, supported by healthy economic growth and the expectation that a weaker dollar could spur fuel demand.

Despite this, crude prices remain well below recent highs due to signs of lingering oversupply, including rising US inventories and ample physical flows globally.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.17 a barrel at 1.23am GMT, down 2c from their last settlement. WTI was trading above $65 in early February.

Brent crude futures were at $62.77 a barrel, up 5c from their last close. Brent was above $70 a barrel earlier in February.

Weakness in the US dollar, which potentially stokes demand from countries using other currencies at home, as well as healthy economic growth were supporting oil markets, traders said.

"While we continue to see a firming fundamental backdrop over the course of this year … investors should not discount the caution signs that have been emerging," investment bank RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients.

"Pockets of oversupply have been emerging in the physical market," the Canadian bank said, adding that "the tempering physical oil backdrop is … playing a central role in the recent price softness".

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude inventories rose by 3.9-million barrels in the week to February 9, to 422.4-million.

That was largely due to soaring US crude production, which has jumped by more than 20% since mid-2016 to more than 10-million barrels a day, surpassing output of top exporter Saudi Arabia and coming within reach of Russia, the world’s biggest producer.