Oil falls for a third day as US supply keeps rising

London — Oil fell for a third day on Wednesday, under pressure from concern about rising US production and how much it would hurt efforts by oil cartel Opec and its partners in controlling global supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 26c to $62.46 a barrel by 10.28am GMT. The price has lost 11% since hitting a high above $71 in January. It has now wiped out all the 2018 gains. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40c to $58.79 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude inventories rose by 3.9-million barrels in the week to February 9, to reach 422.4-million.

This was largely due to soaring US crude production, which has risen by more than 20% since mid-2016 to more than 10-million barrels per day (bpd), surpassing top exporter Saudi Arabia and closing in on Russia, the world’s biggest producer.

"API came in bearish and that’s impacting the markets this morning ... It’s all very seasonal. It’s to be expected," Natixis oil analyst Joel Hancock said. "People are seeing this seasonal weakness in the US as an expectation that, perhaps, demand growth will be slower," he said, adding that the rally in the second half of 2017 and start of 2018 has been fuelled by expectations for robust demand.

However, US crude inventories are still set for their largest fall in the first quarter of the year in more than 20 years. Opec and its partners, including Russia, have curbed supply since January 2017 in a bid to drain global inventories.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its forecast for 2018 demand growth by 100,000 bpd to 1.4-million bpd, but said the rapid increase in global supply, particularly in the US, could overtake consumption. The physical markets are reflecting this concern. Prices for barrels of crude from the North Sea, Russia, the US and Middle East have dropped to multi-month lows.

"Investors should not discount the caution signs that have been emerging," investment bank RBC Capital Markets said in a note. "Pockets of oversupply have been emerging in the physical market. The tempering physical oil backdrop is ... playing a central role in the recent price softness."

Reuters