MARKET WRAP: JSE higher in choppy trade, led by retailers

Earlier, Statistics SA reported retail sales in December grew 5.3% year on year‚ beating a consensus forecast of 4%. This is likely to provide a fillip for SA’s fourth-quarter GDP figure.

Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said the figures suggested the economy sustained reasonable momentum in the fourth quarter. "The interest-rate outlook looks more favourable following Zuma’s recall." The political drama has stolen attention from the data, which pointed to a cyclical economic recovery for SA, said Capital Economics analysts.

The all share closed 0.33% higher at 57‚399.60 points and the top 40 added 0.3%. Food and drug retailers rose 2.82%‚ general retailers 1.77%‚ industrials 0.8%‚ banks 0.75%, and platinums 0.68%. Property dropped 1.48% and resources 0.62%.

Sasol dropped 1.33% to R388.45, with Brent crude having shed 0.2% to $62.32 a barrel.

Remgro rose 2.51% to R229.63.

Harmony Gold leapt 10.51% to R23.34, continuing its rally from Tuesday when it reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share.

Standard Bank rose 1.41% to R207.93, while Capitec was off 3.74% to R813.26.

Steinhoff shed 2.22% to R5.28, while Shoprite climbed 1.52% to a record R252.43.

Among property stocks, Resilient lost 5.88% to R96 and Hyprop Investments 2.97% to R108.

Naspers rose 1.88% to R3,169.99. Taste Holdings dropped 4.11% to 70c.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.25%‚ with European markets also firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.56%‚ the DAX 30 0.26% and the CAC 40 0.44%.

Platinum was up 1.82% to $993.51 an ounce and gold 1.43% to $1‚348.95. Brent crude had gained 0.61% to $62.87.

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.32% to 50‚597 points. The number of contracts traded was 29‚942 from Tuesday’s 26‚238.