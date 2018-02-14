MARKET WRAP: JSE higher in choppy trade, led by retailers
The JSE closed higher on Thursday, as local retailers were buoyed by positive economic data, but a dollar rebound put pressure on many resources stocks.
The dollar gained against the euro after US inflation for January was higher than market expectations, with the rand paring earlier gains. Local focus was, and remains, squarely on the expected departure of President Jacob Zuma.
The ANC earlier gave Zuma a midnight deadline to resign, failing which he will face a motion of no confidence in Parliament on Thursday. A formal statement from the presidency was expected on Wednesday.
Earlier, Statistics SA reported retail sales in December grew 5.3% year on year‚ beating a consensus forecast of 4%. This is likely to provide a fillip for SA’s fourth-quarter GDP figure.
Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said the figures suggested the economy sustained reasonable momentum in the fourth quarter. "The interest-rate outlook looks more favourable following Zuma’s recall." The political drama has stolen attention from the data, which pointed to a cyclical economic recovery for SA, said Capital Economics analysts.
The all share closed 0.33% higher at 57‚399.60 points and the top 40 added 0.3%. Food and drug retailers rose 2.82%‚ general retailers 1.77%‚ industrials 0.8%‚ banks 0.75%, and platinums 0.68%. Property dropped 1.48% and resources 0.62%.
Sasol dropped 1.33% to R388.45, with Brent crude having shed 0.2% to $62.32 a barrel.
Remgro rose 2.51% to R229.63.
Harmony Gold leapt 10.51% to R23.34, continuing its rally from Tuesday when it reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share.
Standard Bank rose 1.41% to R207.93, while Capitec was off 3.74% to R813.26.
Steinhoff shed 2.22% to R5.28, while Shoprite climbed 1.52% to a record R252.43.
Among property stocks, Resilient lost 5.88% to R96 and Hyprop Investments 2.97% to R108.
Naspers rose 1.88% to R3,169.99. Taste Holdings dropped 4.11% to 70c.
At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.25%‚ with European markets also firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.56%‚ the DAX 30 0.26% and the CAC 40 0.44%.
Platinum was up 1.82% to $993.51 an ounce and gold 1.43% to $1‚348.95. Brent crude had gained 0.61% to $62.87.
The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.32% to 50‚597 points. The number of contracts traded was 29‚942 from Tuesday’s 26‚238.
