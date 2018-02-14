JSE opens higher as market awaits news on Zuma’s fate

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday in cautious trade, as the market awaited local developments amid reports the Hawks have raided the Gupta compound, and as US markets brace for inflation data later in the day.

Although the ANC has recalled President Jacob Zuma as head of state, he has yet to acknowledge the party’s decision.

The US is scheduled to release January’s inflation data at 3.30pm South African time, giving a clue as to when its central bank will raise interest rates further. January’s inflation is expected to be 1.9%, slightly lower than the previous month’s 2.1%. The US Federal Reserve has a target of 2%.

A higher figure could send markets into a tailspin, as it would increase the possibility of a more hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve on rates, which has already led to a sharp spike in bond yields.

"Higher inflation would impact the pace of rate hikes from the Fed and change the attractiveness of bonds for investors, which could spill across other markets, including equities and in the forex market," FxPro analysts said.

The Dow closed 0.16% higher at 24,640.45 points on Tuesday for the third consecutive day. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.43% and the Hang Seng up 1.72%.

The local market was following a slightly firmer rand, with the expectation of further gains should Zuma actually leave. That will put pressure on miners and rand hedges, but could potentially boost banks and retailers as it might lead to lower local interest rates.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.16% up at 57,299.3 points and the top 40 rose 0.19%. Industrials added 0.55%, platinums 0.51% and food and drug retailers 0.33%. The gold index shed 0.82%, resources 0.75% and property 0.26%.

Anglo American shed 1.11% to R276.

Gold Fields lost 3.11% to R46.70 as the market reacted negatively to its reported loss for the 2017 financial year.

Steinhoff rose 0.93% to R5.45 and Massmart 0.41% to R138.50. The Competition Tribunal has dismissed Massmart’s complaint that Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and Spar were taking part in anti-competitive behaviour through exclusive leases with shopping-mall landlords

Resilient rose 0.52% to R102.53, but Hyprop shed 1.23% to R109.94.

Naspers was an early powerhouse at the opening, rising 2.07% to R3,176.