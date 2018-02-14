JSE closes higher on mixed global markets as US inflation comes in higher than expected

The ANC said earlier it was awaiting a statement from Zuma. Should he refuse to resign, a motion of no confidence will be debated on Thursday. A new president will hopefully be elected on Friday, with the state of the nation address expected to be delivered that evening.

Retailers ended the day firmer after retail sales growth moderated to 5.3% year on year in December, following a 7.9% jump in the previous month. The market had forecast growth of 4% for December.

Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said the figures suggested the economy sustained reasonable momentum in the fourth quarter. The outlook for 2018 had also improved. "The interest-rate outlook looks more favourable following Zuma’s recall."

The all share closed 0.33% higher at 57,399.60 points and the top 40 added 0.3%. Food and drug retailers rose 2.82%, general retailers 1.77%, industrials 0.8%, banks 0.75%, and platinums 0.68%. Property dropped 1.48% and resources 0.62%.

Sasol dropped 1.33% to R388.45, with Brent crude having shed 0.2% to $62.32 a barrel.

Remgro rose 2.51% to R229.63.

Harmony Gold leapt 10.51% to R23.34, continuing its rally from Tuesday when it reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share.

Standard Bank rose 1.41% to R207.93, while Capitec was off 3.74% to R813.26.

Steinhoff shed 2.22% to R5.28, while Shoprite climbed 1.52% to a record R252.43.

Among property stocks, Resilient lost 5.88% to R96 and Hyprop Investments 2.97% to R108.

Naspers rose 1.88% to R3,169.99. Taste Holdings dropped 4.11% to 70c.