JSE closes higher on mixed global markets as US inflation comes in higher than expected
The JSE closed higher on Wednesday amid mixed global markets as higher-than-expected US consumer inflation caused only a moderate risk-off reaction.
The Dow was 0.4% lower at the JSE’s close, but European markets had firmed on a weaker euro. In choppy trade, local market sentiment turned positive towards the close after an initial sell-off following the release of the US inflation data.
US consumer prices rose 2.1% year on year in January, unchanged from the previous month, but higher than the expected 1.9%. Core consumer inflation rose 1.8% over the year. The Fed is set to raise interest rates three times this year, but higher inflation might lead to more increases.
"If there is one thing investors have learnt from last week’s global sell-off, it is that the US still matters most," said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Dave Mohr. He said the sell-off started in the US then spread across the world. "As riveting and frustrating as our local politics are, investors need to keep an eye on what happens in the US."
Locally, the removal of President Jacob Zuma now appears to be a formality after the ANC gave him an ultimatum to resign by midnight or be forced out on Thursday in Parliament.
The ANC said earlier it was awaiting a statement from Zuma. Should he refuse to resign, a motion of no confidence will be debated on Thursday. A new president will hopefully be elected on Friday, with the state of the nation address expected to be delivered that evening.
Retailers ended the day firmer after retail sales growth moderated to 5.3% year on year in December, following a 7.9% jump in the previous month. The market had forecast growth of 4% for December.
Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said the figures suggested the economy sustained reasonable momentum in the fourth quarter. The outlook for 2018 had also improved. "The interest-rate outlook looks more favourable following Zuma’s recall."
The all share closed 0.33% higher at 57,399.60 points and the top 40 added 0.3%. Food and drug retailers rose 2.82%, general retailers 1.77%, industrials 0.8%, banks 0.75%, and platinums 0.68%. Property dropped 1.48% and resources 0.62%.
Sasol dropped 1.33% to R388.45, with Brent crude having shed 0.2% to $62.32 a barrel.
Remgro rose 2.51% to R229.63.
Harmony Gold leapt 10.51% to R23.34, continuing its rally from Tuesday when it reported a 49% rise in first-half headline earnings per share.
Standard Bank rose 1.41% to R207.93, while Capitec was off 3.74% to R813.26.
Steinhoff shed 2.22% to R5.28, while Shoprite climbed 1.52% to a record R252.43.
Among property stocks, Resilient lost 5.88% to R96 and Hyprop Investments 2.97% to R108.
Naspers rose 1.88% to R3,169.99. Taste Holdings dropped 4.11% to 70c.
