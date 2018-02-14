Higher-than-expected US inflation figures spook stock markets
London — Stock markets were jumpy on Wednesday, as volatility returned following higher-than-expected US consumer price data, rekindling the kind of inflationary fears that sent world markets into a tailspin last week.
Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early on the after the much stronger US inflation was offset somewhat by a poor retail sales report. About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% to 24,585.92. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 2,659.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 7,019.12.
European prices took a hit, briefly tumbling, as the data fed speculation that US borrowing costs might have to be ramped up very soon. US consumer price inflation jumped to 0.5% in January, overshooting analysts’ expectations, with one key measure posting its highest increase in a year, the US labour department calculated.
The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and fuel categories, rose 0.3%, the largest increase since January 2017.
Analysts attributed the muted trading action early on the day to January retail sales, which fell 0.3%, well short of expectations. This weakness could offset the notion that the Fed will hasten its pace of interest rate increases. "This was a downright awful [retail] report, with sales falling almost 1% short of expectations between the January miss and the December revision," said FTN financial chief economist Chris Low.
Global markets
While Wall Street opened lower, European markets see-sawed. After plunging in an initial response to the inflation data, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 was back up at about 2.45pm GMT, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 and the Paris CAC 40 indices also showing modest gains.
US stocks "are lower as a hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation report is resuscitating uneasiness and the recent run in bond yields", brokers Charles Schwab said in a note to investors. "Also, disappointing retail sales data are exacerbating sentiment. [US] treasury yields are rising and the dollar is recovering from a recent resumption of a drop. Asia finished mixed and Europe has given up an early gain."
Earlier, analysts had noted the return of some semblance of calm to the markets following the recent volatility. In Asia, Hong Kong’s main stocks index had closed up more than 2%, extending a rebound from the sell-off last week. Tokyo, however, fell to another four-month low as the yen strengthened against the dollar, at one point hitting a 15-month high.
Investors were also unimpressed by weaker-than-expected economic data for Japan in the last quarter of 2017.
In Europe, the continent’s biggest economy, Germany, expanded by 0.6% in the final quarter of last year, official data showed. Global stock markets have tumbled in recent weeks, wiping out previous strong gains, largely on concerns that high US inflation will force the US Federal Reserve to tighten the cost of borrowing faster than anticipated this year.
"Given the recent stock market slump, risk-aversion has grown, which prompted safe-haven buying of the yen," Shinichiro Kadota, foreign exchange strategist at Barclays Securities said.
AFP
