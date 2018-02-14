Higher-than-expected US inflation figures spook stock markets

London — Stock markets were jumpy on Wednesday, as volatility returned following higher-than-expected US consumer price data, rekindling the kind of inflationary fears that sent world markets into a tailspin last week.

Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early on the after the much stronger US inflation was offset somewhat by a poor retail sales report. About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% to 24,585.92. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 2,659.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 7,019.12.

European prices took a hit, briefly tumbling, as the data fed speculation that US borrowing costs might have to be ramped up very soon. US consumer price inflation jumped to 0.5% in January, overshooting analysts’ expectations, with one key measure posting its highest increase in a year, the US labour department calculated.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and fuel categories, rose 0.3%, the largest increase since January 2017.

Analysts attributed the muted trading action early on the day to January retail sales, which fell 0.3%, well short of expectations. This weakness could offset the notion that the Fed will hasten its pace of interest rate increases. "This was a downright awful [retail] report, with sales falling almost 1% short of expectations between the January miss and the December revision," said FTN financial chief economist Chris Low.