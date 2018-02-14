Gold rises for third consecutive session

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to hit a one-week high, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the pace of future US interest rate increases.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,332/oz as of 1.15am GMT, after touching its highest level since February 6 at $1,333.76/oz.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,335/oz.

The dollar was down against a basket of currencies at 89.722, having shed 0.6% overnight. A retreat in the dollar, in which bullion is priced, has helped gold pull back nearly 2% from last week’s one-month low of $1,306.81/oz.

Asian shares were set for a tense session on Wednesday as investors await readings on US inflation that could fan the fear of faster rate increases and unleash another burst of global volatility.

US inflation data for January is due on Wednesday and the US Federal Reserve next meets on March 20-21.

British inflation unexpectedly held close to its highest level in nearly six years in January, highlighting the challenge facing the Bank of England (BoE) and reinforcing the expectation of a rise in interest rates in May.