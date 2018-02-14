Futures firm in line with positive JSE, despite the volatile Dow

South African futures strengthened on Wednesday, as the local bourse firmed in choppy trade while US markets slipped after data showed inflation was picking up in the world’s largest economy.

After opening lower, the Dow was up 0.2% soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were a little higher in volatile trade.

On the local bourse, retailers gained from earlier upbeat data and a firmer rand, with the latter also lifting banks. The rand, however, had pared earlier gains, after the dollar rebounded following the release of US inflation data.

Local focus is expected to remain on political developments, with a parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma set for Thursday. Zuma has been given until midnight on Wednesday to resign or face being forced out.

The all share closed 0.33% higher at 57‚399.60 points and the top 40 added 0.3%. Food and drug retailers rose 2.82%‚ general retailers 1.77%‚ industrials 0.8%‚ banks 0.75%, and platinums 0.68%. Property dropped 1.48% and resources 0.62%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.25% with European markets also firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.56%, the DAX 30 0.26% and the CAC 40 0.44%.

Platinum was up 1.82% to $993.51 an ounce and gold 1.43% to $1,348.95. Brent crude had gained 0.61% to $62.87.

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.32% to 50,597 points. The number of contracts traded was 29,942 from Tuesday’s 26,238.